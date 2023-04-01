IPL 2023: During the toss for the IPL 2023 opener between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, former India coach Ravi Shastri made a mistake by introducing Hardik Pandya's team as Gujarat Giants instead of Gujarat Titans. This slip-up caused confusion on Twitter as Gujarat Giants is actually a team in the Women's Premier League (WPL), which just concluded its first season. Gujarat Giants even reacted to the post but later deleted their tweet due to unknown reasons.

Shastri's error led to numerous fans questioning the mix-up on the social media platform. Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya was also seen passing a smile after Shastri made the mistake. Nevertheless, the IPL match proceeded as scheduled with both teams battling it out on the field at the Narendra Modi Stadium and the defending champions convincingly winning the match by 5 wickets

As far as the match is concerned, Gujarat Titans defeated Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets courtesy of a brilliant knock from Shubman Gill. Earlier, Chennai posted 178/7 in 20 overs thanks to a 92-run knock from Ruturaj Gaikwad. However, Gujarat Titans chased down the target in just 19.2 overs. Rahul Tewatia played the winning shot for Gujarat to help them register their first win of the season. Rashid Khan was named the player of the match for taking 2 wickets for just 26 runs.

In the second innings, Chennai entered the field with the first-ever 'Impact Player' of IPL as Tushar Deshpande replaced Ambati Rayudu in their playing XI. Gujarat Titans were also forced to introduce their first impact player, sending Sai Sudharsan in place of an injured Kane Williamson. The Kiwi star injured his knee while fielding near the boundary rope in the first innings.

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings: Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph

Chennai Super Kings XI: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

