Former Kiwi Batsman Questions New Zealand's Approach Towards Finn Allen, Praises Rohit

Former New Zealand batsman Craig Cumming is really unhappy with New Zealand's head coach Gary Stead's approach towards opening batsman Finn Allen. Finn Allen had a flop outing against India in the three match series as scored two ducks in three matches. Allen scored a 40 in the first match and scored two consecutive ducks.

Team India whitewashed New Zealand 3-0 at home and the player whose performance would have disappointed New Zealand in the series would have been Finn Allen. Craig Cumming has also doubted New Zealand's team selection as the ODI World is just nine months away.

Finn Allen made his ODI debut against last year and also impressed with some good performances against Ireland and West Indies last year, but now it looks like the players performance graph is going in the downward direction.

'I'm concerned about the style of cricketers we're trying to produce'

"I'm concerned about the style of cricketers we're trying to produce. I want to produce Devon Conways, I want to produce Kane Williamsons; the guys that have got craft and can bat and they've got more than one skill", Cumming told Senz Mornings.

"Finn Allen at the moment, he's young, he's learning but (he's in a) really important position for us at the top of the order and he seems to be at the moment a one-pace, one-line hitter", Cumming added.

"At the moment it's failing and maybe Finn's getting the experience, I mean they've got to stick with him, but he's not producing enough at the moment", Cumming added.

Cumming also compared Finn Allen with Indian captain Rohit Sharma who is not just a power hitter but also requires the right skill set to play according to the situation.

"You look at Rohit Sharma and the way they (India) play, yes they're powerful but they also have skill in the way they go about executing their plans. I just worry that Finn's sort of been thrown into that mix where it's one pace, batter up, it's a baseball style mentality; try to hit home runs and that’s all we want", Cumming said.

Finn Allen in the past has impressed with his explosive batting but now his form is a matter of concern for New Zealand.