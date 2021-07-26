Former Pakistan Captain Shahid Afridi All Set To Play In Nepal For Kathmandu Kings XI

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi is all set to play for Kathmandu Kings XI in the next edition of the Everest Premier League (EPL) of Nepal. The T20 franchise welcomed Shahid Afridi on board during an 'international player reveal' event, where the host dubbed the all-rounder's inclusion as the "biggest ever buy" in the history of EPL. The team has also acquired the services of Nepal's spin sensation Sandeep Lamichhane, who is expected to play in the upcoming season. The roster boasts other notable names such as former Irish cricketer Kevin O'Brien, and former UAE skipper Rohan Mustafa.

Kathmandu Kings XI played some decent cricket in the last two editions of the EPL, qualifying for the playoffs in the 2018 season, which was the last time Nepal's premier T20 competition was conducted. Kathmandu Kings XI was knocked out of playoffs in the 2018 edition of the tournament after losing to Lalitpur Patriots in the first qualifier by 1 wicket. The EPL was postponed in 2019 and 2020, only to be announced again this year by the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN).

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially sanctioned the fourth edition of EPL. The MS Dhoni-owned apparel company 'Seven' has been roped in by the Everest Premier League as its new principal sponsor for the upcoming edition. EPL season 4 is slated to be held between September 25 to October 9 at TU Cricket Ground, Kirtipur. Six teams are expected to participate in this year's tournament.

Afridi's career

As far as Afridi is concerned, the 44-year-old has played 27 Tests, 398 ODIs, and 99 T20Is for Pakistan between 1996 and 2018. Afridi has 1,716 runs in Tests, 8,064 runs in ODI cricket, and 1,416 runs in T20Is, which he scored at an average of 36.51, 23.57, and 17.92 respectively. Afridi also has 48 Test wickets, 395 ODI wickets, and 98 T20I wickets under his belt. Afridi also plays franchise cricket in other parts of the world, including in Sri Lanka, where he represents Galle Gladiators.

Image: AP

