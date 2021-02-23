Former Sri Lanka Captain Upul Tharanga Announces Retirement From International Cricket

Amidst the ongoing havoc in Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), opener Upul Tharanga on Tuesday announced his retirement from international cricket, calling it a day on his 15-year-long career. The swashbuckling opener shared a heartfelt note on social media as he hung up his boots after having played his last international game for Sri Lanka back in 2019. The left-handed batsman had also led the Lankan team several times as a stand-in captain before being appointed as the permanent captain in 2017.

"I leave behind a road travelled with fond memories and great friendships. I am thankful to Sri Lanka Cricket for always having faith and trust vested in me. I am grateful to the many cricket loving fans, friends and my family for standing by me during my highest of highs and even at my lowest points in my career. Your well-wishes and messages of encouragement was easily the drive behind my ambition. For that I thank you all, and I wish you well," Tharanga wrote in his note announcing retirement.

Moreover, Tharanga also wished the best for Sri Lankan Cricket and hoped that the island nation would bounce back to glory. Across 292 matches for Sri Lanka, Upul Tharanga has scored 9112 runs and notched up 18 international centuries. Courtesy of his huge partnerships with former Lankan opener Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga is the fastest Sri Lanka batsman to reach 4000 ODI runs, a feat he achieved in 119 innings. He had also faced a minor doping ban for three months during his career when after the ICC World Cup semi-final against New Zealand in 2011 he was found to have consumed two banned substances. Tharanga had claimed he had taken some medication for asthma and had no idea it was a banned drug.

Sri Lanka Cricket in a mess?

Amidst the dipping form of the Sri Lankan cricket team, the country's national board had earlier appointed a committee of international stalwarts including Kumar Sangakkara and Muttiah Muralitharan to help it get back its glory. Following the committee's appointment, SLC roped in pacer Chaminda Vaas as the national team's fast bowling coach which has now taken a dramatic turn. The former cricketer on Monday resigned just days after his appointment over a dispute with the board. Vaas resigned just before the team's departure for a tour of the West Indies.

It was only last week that Vaas was appointed to replace Australian David Sakar following the team's poor show against South Africa and England in recent times. Vaas incidentally was to leave for the West Indies with the team on Monday night to play three matches each of the two shorter formats and two Tests. "It is particularly disheartening to note that in an economic climate such as the one facing the entire globe right now, Mr Vaas has made this sudden and irresponsible move on the eve of the team’s departure, based on personal monetary gain," a statement from Sri Lanka Cricket said.

