Sri Lanka Pacer Lahiru Kumara Tests COVID-19 Positive Ahead Of West Indies Tour

Sri Lanka pacer Lahiru Kumara has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been asked to follow the government's health and safety protocol for the disease. Sri Lanka Cricket on Monday announced that Lahiru Kumara's test result came out positive on February 21 following PCR Tests carried out by the board. Lahiru Kumara was part of the white-ball squad that is scheduled to tour the West Indies in March.

"Following PCR Tests carried out on the squad nominated to take part in the ‘White Ball’ segment of the Tour of West Indies, Lahiru Kumara has tested Positive for Covid-19. He was detected during a PCR Tests carried out yesterday. (21st February). Immediately upon identification, Lahiru Kumara has been directed to follow the Government’s health protocol laid out on Covid – 19," Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.

Sri Lanka's tour of the West Indies came under doubt after head coach Mickey Arthur and batsman Lahiru Thirimanne tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month. Then two more players, Binura Fernando and Chamika Karunaratne tested positive for COVID-19. The two players were also part of the white-ball squad touring the West Indies.

Sri Lanka's tour of West Indies

The Sri Lankan team is scheduled to leave for the Caribbean on February 23. The island nation will play three T20i matches, three ODI matches, and two Test matches against West Indies from March 4 to April 2. The team will play all their matches in Antigua, where they will be kept in a bio-secure environment. Sri Lanka Cricket named Dasun Shanaka as the touring team's T20i captain, while Dimuth Karunaratne remains the ODI captain.

