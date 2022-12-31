Former WWE World Champion Wishes Quick Recovery To Rishabh Pant After Car Accident

Former WWE world champion Drew McIntyre has wished a quick recovery to Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant, who was involved in a life-threatening car accident on Friday. McIntyre took to his official Twitter handle to share a photo of Pant along with a message, where he wished for his successful and quick recovery. Pant met with a horrific accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway on Friday morning.

"Horrible news to wake up to regarding Rishabh Pant. Hoping for a successful and quick recovery!" McIntyre wrote on Twitter on Friday.

Horrible news to wake up to regarding Rishabh Pant. Hoping for a successful and quick recovery! pic.twitter.com/yqEDBlOJZL — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) December 30, 2022

What happened?

Pant's car collided with the divider on NH-58 near Manglaur and rolled over multiple times before catching fire. The accident happened at around 5:30 am. Pant was going to Roorkee from Delhi to meet his relatives and was alone in his Mercedes GLE when the accident occurred. Pant is said to have smashed the windscreen of his car to escape before the vehicle blew up in flames. According to the police, Pant fell asleep behind the wheel which caused the accident.

After the accident, Pant was rushed to a local hospital in Roorkee before being moved to the Max Hospital in Dehradun, where he is currently undergoing treatment. As per BCCI, Pant has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee, and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back.

Pant's condition at the moment is stable but he remains under doctors' supervision. Pant was expected to return to the Indian Test side for the Border-Gavaskar series against Australia in February. However, the accident will most likely delay his return to the national team. Pant was last seen in action during the two-match Test series against Bangladesh. Pant scored 46 runs in the first Test and then scored 93 and 9 runs in the second match. India won the series 2-0.

On Friday, the BCCI named Pant as Team India's top performer in Tests in 2022. Pant has been named India's top Test player in 2022 thanks to his 680 runs in seven matches at an average of 61.81. He also has four fifties and two centuries to his name.

Image: ANI/BCCI