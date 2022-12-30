Despite the ongoing grief at his home, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took time to pray for the health and well-being of Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant, who was involved in a car accident on Friday. PM Modi's mother, Heeraben Modi, passed away at the age of 100 in the early hours of Friday. He immediately flew to Ahmedabad to perform his mother's last rites. Despite the fact that he was in mourning, PM Modi took to Twitter to express his concern for Pant's health and well-being.

"Distressed by the accident of noted cricketer Rishabh Pant. I pray for his good health and well-being. @RishabhPant17," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

Pant's accident

Pant met with an accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway this morning. The 25-year-old was travelling alone in his car when the accident happened at around 5:30 am IST. Pant was going to Roorkee to meet his relatives. He reportedly fell asleep behind the wheel which caused the unfortunate incident. Pant has sustained injuries to his head, right knee, and some bruises on the back. He has been admitted to the Max hospital in Dehradun.

According to a BCCI statement, the Delhi Capitals captain has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee, and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back. Pant’s condition remains stable. Reports suggest that Pant could be transferred to Delhi for further treatment. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has instructed officials to arrange an air ambulance if needed.

Image: PTI/ANI

