WWE Elimination Chamber: Reigns Retains Title Following Dramatic Showdown With Sami Zayn

The final road to Wrestlemania 39 saw some incredible fight action taking place in the form of WWE Elimination Chamber. Other than the men's and women's chamber matches, the event witnessed some incredible battles, coutesy of the Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar, The Almighty Bobby Lashley, WWE Champion Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, etc. While the action has been culminated here's a brief report of the spectacle that transpired at the Pay-Per-View show.

As for the match card and the sequence, it was the Women's elimation chamber match, that featured Asuka, Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan, Natalya, Nikki Cross and Carmella, kicked off the main show. The women's showdown was followed by the much-anticipated fight between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley. After that the mixed tag team match of Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. Finn Bálor and Rhea Ripley ensued. The Men's elimination chamber match took place next and afterwards the main event fight between Reigns and Zayn happened.

WWE Elimination Chamber Results

Women's Elimination Chamber match for a Shot at the Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Liv Morgan vs. Natalya vs. Nikki Cross vs. Carmella

Result: After an incredible brawl, it was Asuka who turned out to be the lone survior. She will face Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39.

Grade: A

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

Result: Bobby Lashley won via disqualification

Grade: A

Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. Finn Bálor and Rhea Ripley

Result: Edge and Beth Phoenix with a double team effort inflicted shatter machine on Finn Balor to get the pin-fall win.

Grade: A

Men's Elimination Chamber match for United States Championship: Seth Rollins vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Montez Ford vs. Bronson Reed vs. Damian Priest vs. Austin Theory (c)

Result: Austin Theory pins Seth Rollns to retain the WWE United States Championship. Logan Paul intervened.

Grade: A

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Result: Roman retained after dramatic interventions from Jimmy and Jey Uso.

Grade: A