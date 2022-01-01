From T20 World Cup To Marquee Clash Vs Pakistan, A Look At Team India's 2022 Schedule

The Men in Blue head into 2022 with a 1-0 lead over the Proteas in the ongoing three-match Test series, being played as a part of India’s tour of South Africa 2021/2022. Having ended 2021 on a strong note by registering win at Centurion for the first time, Team India has many exciting home and away assignments scheduled for the year standing ahead. After the conclusion of the India vs South Africa Test series, both teams will lock horns in a three-match ODI series starting with the first ODI from January 19 at Paarl.

India face West Indies after South Africa tour-

West Indies are set to tour India for three ODIs and three T20 fixtures in the month of February, before India host Sri Lanka for a two-Test match series, slated to commence on February 25. Following the Test matches, the island nation will also play three T20Is against India. South Africa will tour India for a five-match T20I series in the month of June before Virat Kohli’s men travel to England for the remaining Test matches of India’s tour in 2021.

India and England will then face off in a three-match ODI and T20I series in London with the tour scheduled to end with the third ODI on July 17. Meanwhile, India will then lock horns with their Asian counterparts in the T20 Asia Cup in Sri Lanka, which is expected to be held in the month of September. Apart from these, Australia are scheduled to tour India for the four-match Test series and three T20Is.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia-

Following their tour of India, the Aussies will host the Men in Blue among other nations in the most important assignment of the year, the coveted ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. Meanwhile, India will end the year by playing two Tests and three ODIs against Bangladesh in the away fixtures, before hosting Sri Lanka for five ODI matches between November and December. Looking at the jam-packed schedule of the national team, cricket fans are certain to witness some exciting action, which also includes the possible marquee clash against Pakistan.

India's full schedule of 2022-

December- January 2022: India's tour of South Africa

Matches: 3 Tests and 3 ODIs

Venue: South Africa

February 2022: West Indies tour of India 2022

Matches: 3 ODI and 3 T20I

Venue: India

Feb - Mar 2022: Sri Lanka tour of India 2022

Matches: 2 Tests and 3 T20I

Venue: India

March 2022: Afghanistan tour of India 2022

Matches: 3 ODI

Venue: India

June 2022: South Africa tour of India 2022

Matches: 5 T20I

Venue: India

July 2022: India tour of England 2022

Matches: 1 Test, 3 ODI, and 3 T20I

Venue: England

Jul - Aug 2022: India tour of West Indies 2022

Matches: 3 ODI and 3 T20I

Venue: West Indies

September 2022: Asia Cup 2022

Matches: 12 T20 and 1 Final match

Sep - Nov 2022: Australia tour of India 2022

Matches: 4 Test and 3 T20I

Venue: India

Oct - Nov 2022: T20 World Cup 2022

Matches: 45 matches including final

Venue: Australia

November 2022: India tour of Bangladesh 2022

Matches: 2 Test and 3 ODI

Venue: Bangladesh

Dec 2022 -Jan 2023: Sri Lanka tour of India 2022-23

Matches: 5 ODI

Venue: India

