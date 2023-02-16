Full Video Of Cricketer Prithvi Shaw's Late-night Brawl On Streets Of Mumbai Emerges-WATCH

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw was involved in a late-night brawl with a couple of individuals, who claimed to be his fans and wanted to click selfies with the Delhi Capitals star. According to reports, Oshiwara police have filed a complaint against eight people for allegedly misbehaving with Shaw and also attacking his car with baseball bats. The case has been registered under sections 143, 148,149, 384, 437, 504, and 506 of IPC.

What happened with Shaw?

According to the complaint filed by the Oshiwara police, the above-mentioned accused wanted to click selfies with Shaw after they spotted him at a five-star hotel in Mumbai. The complaint states that Shaw agreed for a selfie for the first time but when they started asking for more, he called his friend and the hotel manager to have them removed. After being kicked out of the hotel, the fans waited for Shaw to come out and followed him to the next stop, where they attacked his car with baseball bats.

The complaint also states that the accused demanded some money from Shaw and when he denied it, they threatened to file a false case against him. Further investigation into the matter has begun.

