Indian Cricketer Prithvi Shaw Involved In A Brawl In Mumbai Over Refusal To Take Selfies

Several individuals have been booked for alleged extortion and unlawful assembly due to their involvement in a brawl with Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw. As per reports, the brawl ensued after Shaw refused for selfies with eight individuals while he was sitting in the front seat of his friend’s car. His refusal for a selfie led to the individuals attacking the Indian player and also pelting stones at his friend’s car.

The incident took place in the early hours of Thursday when Shaw and his friends were leaving a hotel in Mumbai. The attack reportedly led to the car’s windscreen being broken. A case has now been registered against the attackers under several sections of the Indian Penal Code. Oshiwara police registered a case against the accused under sections 143, 148,149, 384, 437, 504, 506 of IPC and have started an investigation.

"Oshiwara Police has registered a case against 8 persons over an alleged attack on the car of a friend of Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw after Shaw refused to take a selife for the second time with two people," Mumbai Police said in a statement.

Prithvi Shaw allegedly attacked in Mumbai's Oshiwara. 8 people have been booked under sections 143, 148,149, 384, 437, 504, and 506 of IPC and started further investigation.#PrithviShaw pic.twitter.com/asmDhBNZcY — Aniket Mishra (@agaltet) February 16, 2023

According to the complaint accesed, the accused wanted to take a selfie with Shaw. In a five-star hotel, Prithvi agreed for the first time but the accused wanted to take another selfie for which Prithvi denied and moved on. The accused went on to follow the car and then the accused misbehaved with the Indian cricketer and his friend. The accused also attacked the car with a baseball and later threatened for money but when denied threatened to file a false case.

Prithvi Shaw's call-up to the Indian team

Prithvi recently received a call-up to the Indian team for last month’s T20I series against New Zealand. Although he didn’t feature in any match, his return to the Indian fold means he will certainly get more chances. The Team India call-up came as a reward for his performance in the domestic circuit for Mumbai, including a triple century in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23.