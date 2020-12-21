'Ganguly, Shah Working On Some Plans': Asserts Rajeev Shukla Post India's Adelaide Horror

Upset by Team India's performance in the Adelaide Test against Australia, the BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah have expressed their concerns, said former IPL Chairman Rajeev Shukla on Monday. Shukla, who is in line to become the next BCCI Vice President, has stated that both - Ganguly & Shah - are working on 'some plans' to improve the Men in Blue's performance in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy. Virat Kohli's men tasted a disastrous defeat in the first Test as they were bundled out for just 36 runs in the second innings, registering the second-lowest total in Test history. Shukla also asserted that no one will be flown to Australia while referring to reports suggesting that NCA chief Rahul Dravid should be sent to polish India's batting.

"We are not happy, it was not a good score and we are really concerned. The BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah are concerned about it and both are working on some plans through which the performance can be improved. They will obviously be in touch with the team management. I am quite optimistic and hopeful that in the next Test match we will definitely do better," ANI quoted Shukla.

'Our players are capable'

Commenting on reports suggesting that Rahul Dravid should be sent to Australia, Shukla stated that the Indian players are capable of improving performances. "Nobody will be flown to Australia, our performance in the first innings against the hosts was good, we even took the lead but in the second innings we collapsed, it happens sometimes, after that all the corrective measures have been taken and I think our players capable of improving the performance and they will definitely look at the wicket conditions in Melbourne and accordingly a composition of the squad will be worked up."

"Australia tour has always been a challenging tour and if you go by the earlier performance, it was very difficult to face the Aussie bowlers. Now the Indian team is showing a very brave front and they have started playing and making good runs in Australia. Virat's absence will be there but other players are also very competent and I think the team will definitely do very well," he concluded.

Shami ruled out, Kohli to fly back

As skipper Virat Kohli packs his bags to fly back home for the birth of his first child it has been dealt with another blow as Mohammad Shami has been ruled out of the series after suffering a fracture in the first Test. The Indian team now eagerly awaits the inclusion of Rohit Sharma to the squad.

Team India created an unwanted record after their humiliating batting performance against Australia in the first Test at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday where neither of the batsmen even managed to reach double figures and were eventually restricted to 36/9. India have now registered their lowest score in the game's longest format. Their previous lowest score in Test cricket was against England at the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's back in June 1974.

