2011 World Cup-winning Coach Gary Kirsten Says He Would Love To Coach India Again

Gary Kirsten needs no introduction. The first thing that comes to the minds of the passionate Indian cricket fans when they hear this name is about that historic 2011 World Cup triumph at the Wankhede Stadium. Kirsten was the head coach of Team India and by the virtue of that win, the Men In Blue won their second World Cup after a long wait of 28 years and at the same time, also became the first team to win the coveted trophy on home soil.

Now, the South African legend has said that he is open to coaching India again.

'I would always consider it': Gary Kirsten

During an interview with a daily publication, Kirsten went on to say that he would always consider coaching the Indian team but at the same time, it would need to work out for everyone. The former Proteas opener is arguably the best coach in the history of the Indian team. His served the national cricket team from 2008 to 2011 where Team India went on to register many memorable wins. He stepped down from his position post the MS Dhoni-led side's World Cup triumph in 2011 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Earlier, Gary Kirsten had stated that Sachin Tendulkar was easy to work with because he has a strong value system as a person. The former Indian coach also recollected that current Indian skipper Virat Kohli was 'potentially' a great player back in 2011 and he is one of the greatest now. He added that he had a fantastic journey with the players and has some fond memories of the World Cup in 2011. Recalling the World Cup victory, Kirsten highlighted that there were a lot of expectations from the players to win the World Cup and they handled it 'incredibly well.'

Speaking about former Indian skipper MS Dhoni and his prospects of retirement, Kirsten remarked that the Ranchi-lad has earned the right to leave the game on his 'own terms' and no one should dictate to him when that time is. He also reckoned that Dhoni is a match-winner and amongst the greatest sportsmen in the modern era.

