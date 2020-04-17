Gary Neville Reveals Matthew Hayden Fired Him During 200-run Stand In Final 1992 Club Game

Before embarking on a legendary football career, Gary Neville and his brother Phil Neville played age-group cricket in England. Former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff recently called Phil Neville the 'Sachin Tendulkar England never had' after he chose a career in football. Flintoff played with both Manchester United legends Phil and Gary Neville at Lancashire and termed Phil 'the talented amongst the two'. While Gary Neville was not up to his level in cricketing terms, he did once share a 200-run partnership with former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden.

Gary Neville, Matthew Hayden shared a 236-run partnership in club semi-final in 1992

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville, in a club match for Greenmount Cricket Club in 1992, shared a mammoth 236-run partnership with Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden. The Englishman was 17 at the time while the Australian was aged 21 and the duo put on a solid partnership after their team had been reduced to 42/2. Gary Neville scored 110 not out while Matthew Hayden ended unbeaten on 140.

Gary Neville and Matthew Hayden back in 1992! pic.twitter.com/K6fFRKVs59 — Benedict Bermange (@Benedict_B) August 4, 2013

Gary Neville reveals Matthew Hayden's advice that helped him score a century

Speaking to Wisden, Gary Neville reveals that Matthew Hayden's advice spurred him to score a century. Neville said that Hayden came up to him after he hit a bad shot and told him to concentrate and not throw his wicket away. The Manchester United legend added that he didn't value his wicket then while Hayden knew the value of his wicket. Neville added that the Australian star had immaculate timing and he could just flick it for six. Gary Neville said that Matthew Hayden was a monster with the bat and had complete belief in himself.

The match actually turned out to be the last game of cricket Gary Neville played as one of his youth coaches saw the photo and stopped him from continuing. Matthew Hayden went on to make his Test debut for Australia a year later and played 103 matches, finishing his career with an astonishing batting average of 50.73. Neville flourished at Manchester United, making 602 appearances and winning eight PL titles along with two Champions League crowns.

