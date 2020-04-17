When Gary Neville 'kissed' Paul Scholes On April 17, 2010 After Win Against Man City

Friday marked the 10th anniversary of ex-Manchester United captain Gary Neville kissing Paul Scholes after their victory against Manchester City in the Manchester Derby. The incident happened after Scholes headed home the winner in a tense Manchester derby. The win meant that Sir Alex Ferguson's side kept their Premier League title hopes alive.

OTD in 2010: Gary Neville Paul Scholes kiss after Manchester derby win

Manchester United faced off against Manchester City in the Manchester derby on April 17, 2010. The clash was the season's fourth Manchester derby and was pivotal in keeping in deciding the Premier League title challenge. The encounter was a dull affair with both sides missing a host of chances and it seemed like the Manchester derby would end in a stalemate However, Paul Scholes scored a stoppage-time header to seal the three points for Man United and keep their title hopes alive. The Scholes goal was followed by the much talked about Gary Neville Paul Scholes kiss.

Gary Neville Paul Scholes kiss: Neville reveals he got stick for kissing Scholes

Former Manchester United defender John O'Shea, speaking to Manchester Evening News, admitted that Gary Neville got a lot of stick for kissing Paul Scholes. After the season, Neville looked at the fun side of it and said that a few of his mates told him that they would have done something similar considering the jubilation. Paul Scholes added that a kiss on the lips from Gary Neville is worth it any time after a winner against Manchester City. Manchester United finished in the 2009/10 season, one point behind Chelsea, while Manchester City missed out on Champions League qualification by three points.

