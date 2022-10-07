Gautam Gambhir Appointed Global Mentor Of Super Giant Family, LSG Announces

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has been announced as the global mentor of the Super Giant family. Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) took to their official Twitter social media handles on Friday to make the announcement. “We are super delighted to announce Mr. Gautam Gambhir as the Global Mentor of our Super Giant family,” Lucknow Super Giants said in the announcement.

Meanwhile, Gambhir also shed his views on the feat and said team sport designations don’t play much of a role in his ideology, but they facilitate the process to make a team victorious. The 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup-winning player added that being the ‘Global mentor’ of Super Giants will add responsibility to his role. He also admitted that he wants to see the Super Giants family having a global impact.

'Guess it’s time for some more sleepless nights': Gautam Gambhir

“In my ideology of a team sport designations don’t play much role. At best they are there to facilitate a process to make a team win. As a Global mentor of Super Giants I look forward to some added responsibility. My intensity and passion to win have just got International wings. It will be a proud moment to see the Super Giants family leave a global imprint. I thank Super Giants family for showing that faith in me. Guess it’s time for some more sleepless nights,” the global mentor-cricketing operations Gautam Gambhir said.

The announcement means Gambhir will now serve as the mentor of the SA20 franchise Durban’s Super Giants, while also serving the LSG team in the IPL as well. As per the official website of the RPSG Group, Durban’s Super Giants is a Durban-based team, owned by the RPSG group, which is led by Dr. Sanjeev Goenka. “The franchise formed in 2022 and will play in the inaugural South Africa T20 league in 2023. Dr Sanjiv Goenka is the owner of the team and Lance Klusener will coach the team,” the team’s description on the website read.

Gautam Gambhir's time so far with the Super Giants family

It is pertinent to mention that Gambhir has been elevated to the role after successfully leading the LSG side to the IPL playoffs in their debut season. Under the mentorship of Gambhir and the captaincy of KL Rahul, LSG finished third in the group stage of IPL 2022 with nine wins and five defeats. The team failed to qualify for the final after losing to Royal Challengers Bangalore by 14 runs in the Eliminator.