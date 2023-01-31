Gautam Gambhir Believes India Should Replace Shubman Gill In T20Is With Talented Batsman

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir has opened up on the prospect of Shubman Gill playing in all three formats for the country. Gambhir believes that Gill's game is best suited for 50-over cricket and that he still hasn't found his feet in T20Is. Gambhir backed Prithvi Shaw ahead of Gill to play for India in the shortest format. Gambhir said that Shaw's basic instinctive game is made for T20s whereas Gill's game is best suited for 50-over cricket.

The 2011 World Cup-winning player also highlighted how Gill struggles to bat against spin on spinning tracks. Gambhir stated that Gill will have to get better when the ball starts spinning, gripping, and bouncing. Gambhir said that Gill will have to play at a different tempo in order to survive in T20 cricket.

"I feel Shubman Gill has to get better against spin, on a spinning wicket. He had his struggles against Bangladesh as well. Yes, he has been fabulous in the 50-over format, and got good wickets to bat on, with 5 fielders inside, But then, you've got to get better when the ball starts spinning, gripping and bouncing as well. He will get tested, not only against seam but spin as well," Gambhir said during a discussion on Star Sports.

"He still hasn't found his feet in the T20 format, when it comes to playing international cricket. Sometimes you have to play at a different tempo. His basic game suits 50-over format. Someone like Prithvi Shaw, his basic instinctive game is made for T20 cricket. Shubman Gill is someone whose basic game is made for the 50-over format. How quickly he learns and adapts to this format will decide whether he will be able to play all three formats," he added.

Will Shaw play in the 3rd T20I?

Both Gill and Shaw are part of the Indian squad that is playing the ongoing three-match t20I series against New Zealand. While Gill featured in the playing XI for the first two matches, Shaw is expected to be part of the team in the third and final game on Wednesday. It will be interesting to see if the Hardik Pandya-led side will take a chance on Shaw, who has not played international cricket since July 2021.

Image: PTI

