Shubman Gill Goes After Babar Azam's World Record, Achieves Huge Feat In IND Vs NZ 3rd ODI

Team India youngster Shubman Gill is one of the finest young batsmen in world cricket right now. Shubman continued his magical form against New Zealand in the third One Day International in Indore and played yet another tremendous knock of 122. This was Shubman's fourth ODI hundred and the second of the series.

Shubman equals Babar's record

Shubman till now has scored 360 runs in the three-match series and has equaled Pakistani captain Babar Azam's record of hitting the most runs in a three-match One Day International series. Babar Azam created the world record against West Indies in 2016 when he also smashed 360 runs in a three-match series.

Shubman also broke Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan's record of becoming the fastest to hit 4 hundreds. Shubman is now the fastest Indian to reach 4 ODI centuries as he achieved the feat in 21 innings whereas Shikhar achieved the record in 24 innings.

Talking about the pair of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, the duo gave Team India an explosive start in the third ODI and added 212 runs in 26 overs for the first wicket. This is the highest opening partnership by any pair in Indore. Before this Shubman also broke a series of records in the ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Gill scored a record-breaking 208 and became the youngest and 5th Indian to enter the 200 club. Gill also became the fastest to reach 1000 One Day International runs, achieving the feat in just 19 innings. He equaled Pakistani Imam-Ul Haq's record who also achieved the feat in 19 innings.

Apart from this Shubman also became the youngest Indian to hit three ODI centuries, bettering Shikhar Dhawan.

It was not only Shubman Gill who broke records. His partner and captain Rohit Sharma also broke a series of records. In the third ODI, he ended his three-year drought of not hitting an international hundred and reached the three-figure mark for the first time after 2020.

Rohit Sharma also equaled former Australia captain Ricky Ponting's record of hitting the most centuries in ODIs and became the number 3 batsman in the list. Rohit also now has 30 ODI centuries with just Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar ahead of him. Rohit also surpassed Sanath Jayasuriya and became the third batsman in the world to hit the most sixes in ODIs. Rohit broke Sanath Jayasuriya's record of hitting 270 sixes.