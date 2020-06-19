Gautam Gambhir Says There Is No Better Fielder Than Ravindra Jadeja In The World Cricket

Gautam Gambhir has come forward and said that there is no better fielder than Ravindra Jadeja in the world cricket. Jadeja is arguably the best fielder in the Indian team right now and he is known for his athletic fielding be it taking splendid catches or running the batsmen out with his rocket-arm throws. Jaddu has the ability to hit the stumps irrespective of which fielding position he is stationed at and has taken many unbelievable blinders in the past few years.

'An overall fielder': Gautam Gambhir

“I think, in world cricket, there is no better fielder than Jadeja, an overall fielder. Maybe he doesn’t field at slip and gully, but no one is better than him in throwing,” said Gambhir while interacting on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

“No one covers the outfield like him. Put him at point or cover, you can get him to field anywhere.No one has a safer pair of hands than him. Ravindra Jadeja probably is the best fielder in world cricket,” the 2011 World Cup winner added.

The star all-rounder's famous catches include taking a superb catch to dismiss Jason Roy in the deep during India's World Cup 2019 group match against England and then taking a stunning catch at deep square-leg to dismiss Neil Wagner in the away Test series against New Zealand earlier this year.

Coming back to cricket, the southpaw was all set to represent the three-time winners Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 but has now been suspended indefinitely due to the global pandemic. CSK were to face arch-rivals and defending champions in the tournament opener at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Meanwhile, Team India's next two away bilateral limited-overs series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe respectively have been called off due to coronavirus fear.

The cricketing action will resume when England and West Indies lock horns in a three-match Test series starting July 8. The matches will be played behind closed doors. After the Test series, England will be hosting Pakistan for a three-match Test series that will be followed by a three-match T20I series from July 30 to September 2.

