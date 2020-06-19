Nasser Hussain Lauds Sourav Ganguly For 'starting The Revolution In Indian Cricket'

Former English skipper Nasser Hussain has come forward and showered praise on his ex-Indian counterpart for the way he had led the Indian team during his playing days. Ganguly is one of the best captains in the history of Indian Cricket. Under his captaincy reign that had lasted for half-a-decade, the Indian team had reached greater heights in world cricket and also succeeded in registering many wins overseas especially in red-ball cricket. 'Dada' was also lauded by many experts of that time for his brave captaincy.

'Huge Respect': Nasser Hussain

“Sourav made the Indian team a feisty side. He made the side tough, and when he was captaining the side you knew you were in a big battle with them. I have huge respect for him as a captain as he started the revolution of Indian cricket,” said Hussain while interacting on Sony Ten Pit Stop.

Ganguly is currently the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) President and his tenure is reportedly scheduled to end in July. He has also served as the Bengal Cricket Association (CAB) President.

Sourav Ganguly's illustrious career

Ganguly was handed over the captaincy in 2000 when the Indian Cricket was in turmoil after that infamous match-fixing scandal broke out that included star cricketers Ajay Jadeja and former skipper Mohammad Azharuddin. Under Dada's captaincy, India had reached the finals of ICC Knockout Trophy 2000, won the Natwest tri-series in England by beating the hosts in the final that was led by Nasser Hussain, joint-winners of ICC Champions Trophy 2002 along with Sri Lanka, runners-up in the 2003 World Cup, drawing the Test series in Australia in 2003/04 and registering a historic ODI as well as Test series win against arch-rivals Pakistan in Pakistan, etc.

Sourav's captaincy ended in 2005 after his fallout with former Australian cricketer/captain-turned coach Greg Chappell. His final ICC event was the 2007 World Cup where the Men In Blue had suffered a humiliating first-round exit after losing their opening match against the then minnows Bangladesh and a must-win match against the eventual runners-up Sri Lanka. The southpaw announced his retirement from international cricket in November 2008. Dada has also worked as a commentator/analyst especially in ICC events.

