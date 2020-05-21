Gautam Gambhir Considers Sachin Tendulkar Better Than Virat Kohli In ODI Cricket

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is arguably the best batsman in modern-day cricket. Virat Kohli's consistency and his ability to adapt quickly to different formats of the game is what makes him a special player. When Sachin Tendulkar retired, there was a huge void left in the team, which was filled by Virat Kohli.

ALSO READ | Gautam Gambhir slams MSK Prasad directly on live chat over 2019 WC selection

Gautam Gambhir picks Sachin Tendulkar over Virat Kohli in ODIs

Because of his consistency and aggressive batting, Virat Kohli has drawn a lot of parallels to Sachin Tendulkar. Like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli has broken a plethora of records which also include several records of the 'Master Blaster' himself. Sachin Tendulkar holds the record of scoring 100 international hundreds and Virat Kohli is right behind him with 70 international hundreds. This has often led to comparisons between the two champion cricketers as to who is the better batsman.

ALSO READ | Gautam Gambhir points out 2 reasons behind Mumbai Indians' success in IPL so far

Now, former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir who played alongside both these cricketers, has had his say on the unending debate. Gautam Gambhir reckoned that he would pick Sachin Tendulkar over Virat Kohli in the 50-over format. Gautam Gambhir picked the legendary batsman on Star Sports' show Cricket Connected.

Elaborating on his pick, Gautam Gambhir said that earlier there used to be one white ball and four fielders inside the circle, which made it difficult to score runs. He added that Virat Kohli has done extremely well but with the implementation of new rules, scoring has become easier for the batsmen, which is why he picks Sachin Tendulkar. Gautam Gambhir further said that in the new generation, with two new balls, no reverse swing, nothing for the finger spin, five fielders inside for the 50 overs, all have made batting easier.

Gambhir also lauded the way Sachin Tendulkar played and said that during his playing days, 230-240 was a winning total in ODIs because batsmen could not breathe easy. He added that he’ll go with Sachin Tendulkar because of his longevity and flow of the one-day cricket format.

ALSO READ | Gautam Gambhir Wants BCCI To Play Statesman; Says India Should Tour Australia

Gautam Gambhir reveals altar ego of MS Dhoni

While speaking on the same show, Gautam Gambhir recalled some experiences with MS Dhoni where the latter lost his cool on the field. Gambhir said that the Dhoni got angry during the 2007 World Cup where the Indian team failed to qualify for the second round. Gautam Gambhir also cited the example of MS Dhoni getting angry upon any misfields or dropped catches in IPL matches. However, Gautam Gambhir added that the cricketer is still 'human', who is bound to react on certain occasions. The southpaw still credits MS Dhoni for being 'cooler than other captains', including himself.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli Receives High, Candid Praise For His Personality From R Ashwin

IMAGE COURTESY: PTI