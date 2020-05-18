Gautam Gambhir Points Out 2 Reasons Behind Mumbai Indians' Success In IPL So Far

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir recently revealed what he believes to be the core reasons behind Mumbai Indians success in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Mumbai Indians is the most successful IPL franchise till date. While they struggled in the initial few seasons, the Mumbai-based T20 unit later went on to win four IPL titles along with two Champions League Twenty20.

Gautam Gambhir praises Mumbai Indians' IPL success

In an appearance on Star Sports’ Cricket Connected, Gautam Gambhir claimed that Mumbai Indians is successful in the IPL because they do not take decisions based on emotions. He was of the opinion that there is no place for emotions while making strong decisions in sports and stated that Mumbai Indians is successful because they take practical decisions instead.

Gautam Gambhir further cited the example of the IPL 2013 where the team management favoured Rohit Sharma for captaincy midway into the season after Ricky Ponting’s reign. Gautam Gambhir also praised the talent-hunting scouts team of Mumbai Indians for continuously churning out youngsters from the domestic circuit. He described their scouts as “absolutely phenomenal” and credited them for giving opportunities to the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya. Gautam Gambhir further said that he believes Mumbai Indians has the “strongest squad” he has ever seen in IPL so far.

Gautam Gambhir’s KKR success in IPL

Gautam Gambhir himself was an established batsman and with 4,217 runs in 154 matches, he is one of the top 10 run-scorers in IPL history. The cricketer initially began his IPL journey with the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in the inaugural edition (2008) and he remained with the side till 2010. He later shifted base to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2011 and remained as their captain till 2017 before making his final IPL appearance through the Delhi Daredevils in 2018. The 2011 World Cup hero is a two-time IPL winning captain, courtesy of his successful campaigns for KKR in 2012 and 2014.

Gautam Gambhir slams Shahid Afridi

During his playing days and even after his retirement, Gautam Gambhir can be frequently seen at loggerheads with former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi. Quite recently, the left-handed opening batsman took to Twitter and slammed Afridi over a controversial political statement made by the latter.

Pak has 7 lakh force backed by 20 Cr ppl says 16 yr old man @SAfridiOfficial. Yet begging for Kashmir for 70 yrs. Jokers like Afridi, Imran & Bajwa can spew venom against India & PM @narendramodi ji to fool Pak ppl but won't get Kashmir till judgment day! Remember Bangladesh? — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 17, 2020

