After going against Pakistan in a rain-affected match on Monday, September 4, 2023, Team India overcame Nepal in its opening game of the Asia Cup 2023. India defeated Nepal with the help of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. Nepal scored 230 runs in 48.2 overs. India's innings, which they won by chasing 147 runs in 20.1 overs (DLS method) without losing a single wicket, had its overs reduced to 23 due to rain. Rohit Sharma and his team are set to face Pakistan in the ‘Super Four’ on September 10, 2023.

3 things you need to know

Ishan Kishan has performed well in the last 3 ODI matches for India

BCCI announced its 15-member squad for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul will fight for the position in the starting XI

Gautam Gambhir wants Rohit Sharma to avoid a ‘Blunder’

There has been a lot of discussion about the competition between KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan for a spot in India's XI, and several former cricketers have voiced their opinions. When it comes to choosing Rahul over Kishan, Gautam Gambhir, in particular, does not want the team captain to cause a "blunder."

KL Rahul has previously been the go-to keeper-batsman in the position. He has made reliable progress and also has dependability in front of the stumps. When Rishabh Pant is missing, his performance as a wicketkeeper-batsman has helped the Indian ODI side maintain their balance. However, following the IPL 2023, the dynamics have begun to change. As a result of Rahul's thigh injury during this time, Ishan Kishan, who had been acting as a backup opener, took up the wicket-keeping duties. Kishan made the most of his chance by scoring three consecutive half-centuries and becoming the top run-scorer in West Indies ODIs.

Although Kishan performed well in his preferred opening position, the team chose Rahul for the No.5 spot. But Kishan has started to make a convincing argument for himself to move up to No. 5 during the Asia Cup group round. India was in trouble against Pakistan at 66 for 4, but it was Kishan and Hardik Pandya who put up a record-breaking stand to save the day. Though cramping prevented him from scoring a century, his 82-run effort persuaded experts to give him precedence over Rahul, who has since been deemed healthy and is expected to re-join the Asia Cup team for the Super Four.

What did Gautam Gambhir say about Ishan and Rahul?

While talking on Star Sports, the former cricketer made a huge statement on the debate ahead of India's clash against their arch-nemesis. He said:

India will make a huge blunder if they don't play Ishan Kishan ahead of KL Rahul.

India will face off against Pakistan in the Super Four of the Asia Cup, but the prime target of the season remains the ICC ODI World Cup next month. Ishan Kishan has proved himself with the bat and glove recently for India. On the other hand, KL Rahul is yet to make an international appearance since his injury.