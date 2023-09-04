India are all set to play against Nepal in their Asia Cup 2023 match on Monday. The match is scheduled to take place at Pallekele International Stadium in Sri Lanka. India's opening game of the tournament against arch-rivals Pakistan was washed out by rain and both teams were awarded a point each. Ishan Kishan played a thrilling knock of 82 off 81 balls to help India post a respectable total following the collapse of the top order. However, the second innings couldn't start due to persistent rain and the match was called off.

3 things you need to know

India and Nepal will lock horns against each other on Monday

This is the first time Nepal will play India at senior level

Both teams have made just one change to their playing XIs

Ishan Kishan favourite to keep wickets ahead of KL Rahul

Interestingly, Ishan Kishan was selected to play in India's first game as a replacement for wicket-keeper KL Rahul, who was not with the team at the time and was seeking a fitness clearance at the NCA. Rahul successfully obtained the clearance and has now reached Sri Lanka to join the Indian squad for the remainder of the tournament. Rahul is in line to replace Ishan in the playing XI for India's Super 4 games.

Meanwhile, when experts were asked to choose between KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan, all of them backed the latter to play in the match. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) mentor Gautam Gambhir also picked Ishan to play as a wicket-keeper in the squad. Gambhir went on to say that he would pick Ishan over Rahul not only for the Asia Cup but also for the upcoming Men's Cricket World Cup later this year.

Among others who picked Ishan Kishan ahead of KL Rahul are Andy Flower, Sanjay Bangar, Piyush Chawla, Aditya Tare and Deep Dasgupta.

IND vs NEP: Playing XIs

India's playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Nepal's playing XI: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Rohit Paudel (c), Sompal Kami, Gulsan Jha, Bhim Sharki, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi

Image: PTI/AP