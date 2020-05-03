Gautam Gambhir Credits MS Dhoni For Rohit's Success; Says Skipper Takes The Final Call

Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir believes MS Dhoni should be credited for Indian opener Rohit Sharma's success, stating that a captain’s backing is important and Sharma got it from MS Dhoni over a period of time. With three double centuries, Rohit Sharma is the only batsman in the world to have registered more than one 200-plus score in ODIs. His incredible innings of 264 against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens in 2014, is also the highest individual score in ODI history.

Speaking to a news daily, Gambhir mentioned that the captain gets to take the final call and added that the way MS Dhoni backed Rohit Sharma over a period of time, I do not think any player has been given such support.

Rohit Sharma has scored 9115 runs in the ODIs at an average close to 50. In the shortest format, he averages 32.62, but still faces problems to cement his spot as a Test opener, as the national team has a problem of plenty there.

Gautam Gambhir was arguably one of the national side's most dependable opening batsmen of all time, who always stood up for India in the time of need. The two-time World Cup winner is seen similarly being relied on by the country as a politician with the ruling party, BJP while also running the Gautam Gambhir Foundation. On Thursday, Gambhir rook to social media to share details about his most recent donations.

Through the Gautam Gambhir Foundation and his own initiatives, Gautam Gambhir has been very active in trying to help the needy during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. In a tweet on Thursday, a lot of Gautam Gambhir donation details towards the lockdown relief efforts during the ongoing pandemic were revealed by the Member of Parliament himself.

I bow down to my volunteers for risking their lives in last 30 days. Together we have distributed:



Ration kits & meals to 10,000 every day

90,000 baby food kits

15,000 N95 Masks

4200 PPE Kits

2000 Bedding kits to Shelter Homes



We will keep moving!🇮🇳@ggf_india @BJP4Delhi — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 23, 2020

