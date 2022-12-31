Gautam Gambhir Expresses Concern Over Treatment Of Prithvi Shaw By Team Management

Former Team India opener Gautam Gambhir has expressed concern over the treatment Prithvi Shaw is receiving from the management as he wants selectors and the coaches to bring the 23-year-old batsman back on the right track. The 41-year-old has said that he wants the management to give Shaw at least one chance to prove himself and only exclude him from the side if they deem him not passionate enough to play for the country.

Gambhir explains role that selectors should play

While speaking to Star Sports about the role of coaches and selectors, Gautam Gambhir said, "What are coaches there for? What are selectors there for? Not just to select the team or probably do those throwdowns and make them ready for the game. Ultimately, it is the selectors, the coaches and the management, who should try and get these guys, especially someone like Prithvi Shaw, on the right track."

The 41-year-old added, "That is one of the jobs of the management. It is not only about preparing them for a game or helping them in the practice sessions. If that is the case, whether it is Rahul Dravid or the national selection chairman, should have a word with him and show him clarity and probably keep him around the group."

Despite his star-studded qualities and his consistent performances in competitions like the IPL, Shaw has just played 12 matches for the Indian cricket team. During this time, he has scored 528 runs at a decent average of 35.20. And that is not it, as the 23-year-old has also scored one century and two fifties in his short international career so far. Considering the talent that Shaw possesses, Gambhir believes that players like him should be kept in the group as they can be outstanding assets for Team India.

"If you are dedicated enough, passionate enough, to go on and play for the country, you have got to do all the parameters right. Whether it be fitness or discipline. There are trainers who should be pushing Prithvi Shaw to do that. You should give a young boy at least one chance or probably a couple of chances, if he still does not do that, then probably he is not passionate enough to play for the country," explained the 2011 World Cup winner.