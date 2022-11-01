Chetan Sharma Explains Why Prithvi Shaw Wasn't Selected Despite Strong Domestic Record

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on October 31 released four separate squads for the upcoming series against New Zealand and Bangladesh that will take place after the T20 World Cup. While Team India's squad had most of the popular stars included, there were some notable names missing despite impressing in recent domestic competitions.

One of them was Prithvi Shaw, who seemed unhappy with the selection as he also took to his official social media handle and posted a cryptic post shortly after the squads were released. The 22-year-old posted an image of Sai Baba after he was snubbed by the selectors. After not receiving a call for Team India's upcoming series against Bangladesh and New Zealand, here is a look at chief selector Chetan Sharma's explanation for the same.

Chetan Sharma explains why Shaw was not selected

While speaking to reporters shortly after the BCCI released the squads, Team India's chief selector Chetan Sharma said, "We are basically looking for Prithvi (Shaw). We are in constant touch with Prithvi. He is going well. He is doing nothing wrong at all. The thing is that we have to see whether the guys who are playing are also getting their chances. He will definitely get his chance. Selectors are in constant touch with Prithvi. He will get his chances very soon."

Prithvi Shaw has been in outstanding form

Just two weeks before the BCCI released the squads for the upcoming series against New Zealand and Bangladesh, Prithvi Shaw smacked an incredible 134 runs off just 61 deliveries in a domestic T20 game. His knock came while playing for Mumbai against Assam in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Despite such a fantastic knock, it seems he has failed to impress the selectors, who have chosen the likes of Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan in the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand.

Team India's T20I squad against New Zealand: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik