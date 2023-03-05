Gautam Gambhir Gets Massively Trolled By RCBians After Controversial AB De Villiers Remark

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir has refused to rate AB de Villiers as one of the greatest to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL). During a discussion on Star Sports, Gambhir said that AB de Villiers only had personal records in the IPL, adding that anybody could have scored runs at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru because of the size of the boundaries.

Gambhir made it clear that he considers Suresh Raina a way better performer than De Villiers in the IPL, citing his record of four title wins in the competition with Chennai Super Kings (CSK). However, Gambhir's comment on De Villiers did not sit down well with fans, who took to social media to troll him over his own IPL record. Notably, Gambhir has won two IPL titles while leading Kolkata Knight Riders (IPL) in IPL 2012 and 2014.

"AB de Villiers only had personal records in the IPL. Anybody could have scored runs in Chinnaswamy Stadium. So, Suresh Raina four IPL trophies and unfortunately, AB de Villiers only personal records," Gambhir said during the third Test match in Indore.

Gautam Gambhir bro app chinnaswamy 126 sr ka hai 🤣

Or bhai app chinnaswamy mai highest 64 ka hai or

Ab de Villiers 72* in 33 ball

210+sr #ipl #gautamgambhir pic.twitter.com/nyNLs9t9yG March 5, 2023

AB de Villiers at Chinnaswamy

1960 runs,1241 BF,157.9 SR



AB De Villiers at all other grounds

3202 runs,2162 BF,148.1 SR



Man himself had Strike rate of 123 in his whole career And also you at Chinnaswamy 👇🏻😭🤣



Bro Sharam haya sab bech diya @GautamGambhir ?? https://t.co/FxEUFN7LlT pic.twitter.com/Th6lDbBt4P — S H A H I D. (@Irfy_Pathan56) March 4, 2023

AB de Villiers' IPL record

AB de Villiers played a total of 184 matches in the IPL from 2008 to 2021. He joined the league in its inaugural year and played for Delhi Daredevils until 2010 before moving to Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2011. At RCB, De Villiers forged a great bond with Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle. The trio just destroyed every bowling attack for several years. De Villiers scored 5162 runs in his IPL career at an average of 39.71 and with a strike rate of 151.69. He is among the highest run-scorers in tournament history.

Image: IPL/BCCI