Home
Schedule
Points Table
Results
Videos

Gautam Gambhir Has THIS Damning Verdict For MS Dhoni's Captaincy After Rajasthan Loss

Cricketer-turned-commentator Gautam Gambhir slams Chennai skipper MS Dhoni over his decision to bat lower down the order against Rajasthan in a tough run-chase.

Written By Aakash Saini
Last Updated:
Gautam Gambhir

MS Dhoni’s Chennai lost to the Steve Smith-led Rajasthan side in the fourth game of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. On Tuesday, September 22, the two teams engaged in a high-scoring thriller at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. Even though MS Dhoni’s team were chasing a monumental total of 217, the Chennai captain arrived at the crease in the 14th over of the run-chase as he decided to bat at No.7 in the match.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Rajasthan vs Chennai result

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: Gautam Gambhir Wants Virat Kohli-led RCB To Win The Tournament This Time

Dream11 IPL 2020: Gautam Gambhir slams MS Dhoni after Rajasthan vs Chennai result

During an interaction on ESPNCricinfo’s T20 Time Out, former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir criticised MS Dhoni’s tactics of batting lower down in the order in a high-scoring match. Gambhir said that he was a “bit surprised” over the decision of Chennai skipper as the latter sent the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sam Curran to bat before him. According to the cricketer-turned-commentator, MS Dhoni should have led from the front and should not have batted at No.7 during a 217-run chase instead.

Gautam Gambhir further said there would have been nothing wrong even if MS Dhoni had gotten out early for Chennai. According to him, the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman should have at least tried to inspire his team by “leading from the front”. Gautam Gambhir also added that MS Dhoni opening up in the last over of the Chennai’s run-chase were “of no use” as they were all “just personal runs”, thus referring to the cricketer hitting three sixes in the 20th over when they required an improbable 38 for a victory.

Also Read | Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir Lead Cricket Fraternity's Wishes For PM Narendra Modi

Dream11 IPL 2020: MS Dhoni on batting lower down the order

When asked about why he decided to bat lower down the order during the post-match interview, MS Dhoni said that they “wanted to try different things” by giving opportunities to Sam Curran. The Chennai skipper further said that if such tactics “doesn’t work”, one can always adapt according to their strengths. MS Dhoni concluded the interview by saying: “Faf du Plessis adapted very well. Something the batsmen will do, neglect square leg and go more towards long-on and long-off”.

Also Read | Jofra Archer 4 Sixes In 2 Balls, Smashes Lungi Ngidi For 30 Runs In The Final Over

Dream11 IPL 2020: Watch all maximums including Jofra Archer 4 sixes off Lungi Ngidi

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Concedes He's Not Batted For A While As Rajasthan Beats Chennai

For all coverages related to Dream11 IPL 2020, you can go to our IPL section. Click here –

https://www.republicworld.com/topics/ipl-2020

Image source: Gautam Gambhir Twitter/IPLT20.COM

First Published:
COMMENT

RELATED CONTENT

Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 5 Kolkata vs Mumbai pitch report and weather forecast for Abu Dhabi

5 mins ago

ECS T10 Cartaxo ALV vs RCCL live streaming in India, preview, pitch and weather report

22 mins ago

DHA Vs BOK Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Jharkhand Premier League T20 live info

45 mins ago

ALV vs RCCL Dream11 prediction, teams, top picks, ECS T10 Cartaxo game preview

47 mins ago

JPL T20 DHA vs BOK live streaming in India, pitch and weather report, full preview

1 hour ago

14-day quarantine didn't help, says Dhoni on lack of batting time

2 hours ago

Team Points Table

Pos Team Net RR Points
VIDEOS