Gautam Gambhir Has THIS Damning Verdict For MS Dhoni's Captaincy After Rajasthan Loss

MS Dhoni’s Chennai lost to the Steve Smith-led Rajasthan side in the fourth game of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. On Tuesday, September 22, the two teams engaged in a high-scoring thriller at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. Even though MS Dhoni’s team were chasing a monumental total of 217, the Chennai captain arrived at the crease in the 14th over of the run-chase as he decided to bat at No.7 in the match.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Rajasthan vs Chennai result

Dream11 IPL 2020: Gautam Gambhir slams MS Dhoni after Rajasthan vs Chennai result

During an interaction on ESPNCricinfo’s T20 Time Out, former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir criticised MS Dhoni’s tactics of batting lower down in the order in a high-scoring match. Gambhir said that he was a “bit surprised” over the decision of Chennai skipper as the latter sent the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sam Curran to bat before him. According to the cricketer-turned-commentator, MS Dhoni should have led from the front and should not have batted at No.7 during a 217-run chase instead.

Gautam Gambhir further said there would have been nothing wrong even if MS Dhoni had gotten out early for Chennai. According to him, the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman should have at least tried to inspire his team by “leading from the front”. Gautam Gambhir also added that MS Dhoni opening up in the last over of the Chennai’s run-chase were “of no use” as they were all “just personal runs”, thus referring to the cricketer hitting three sixes in the 20th over when they required an improbable 38 for a victory.

Dream11 IPL 2020: MS Dhoni on batting lower down the order

When asked about why he decided to bat lower down the order during the post-match interview, MS Dhoni said that they “wanted to try different things” by giving opportunities to Sam Curran. The Chennai skipper further said that if such tactics “doesn’t work”, one can always adapt according to their strengths. MS Dhoni concluded the interview by saying: “Faf du Plessis adapted very well. Something the batsmen will do, neglect square leg and go more towards long-on and long-off”.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Watch all maximums including Jofra Archer 4 sixes off Lungi Ngidi

