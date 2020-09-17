Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir Lead Cricket Fraternity's Wishes For PM Narendra Modi

With Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi turning 70 on Thursday, many public personalities took to social media to wish him. Several members from the cricketing fraternity wished Narendra Modi on social media, praising his leadership qualities as they shared pictures with him on his birthday. Some of the cricketers who made their Narendra Modi birthday wishes online included Indian skipper Virat Kohli, cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir, Suresh Raina amongst others.

Birthday wishes to our honourable Prime Minister sir @narendramodi

Wishing you a long, healthy life and many more milestones ahead in the service of our nation! 🙏 @PMOIndia #HappyBdayNaMo pic.twitter.com/cvK82e4ibp — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 17, 2020

Modi 70th birthday: Cricketers wish Prime Minister online

Wishing our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji a very happy birthday! — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) September 17, 2020

Wishing a very Happy birthday to our honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. 🙏🏼@narendramodi @PMOIndia 🇮🇳 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 17, 2020

CSK batsman Suresh Raina, who recently opted out of the IPL 2020, took to social media to wish Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday. Sharing a picture with the Prime Minister, Suresh Raina wished for a long, healthy life for Narendra Modi on his birthday, as the cricketer claimed that there are many more milestones to achieve when it comes to serving the nation. Recently, Modi had written a letter especially addressed to Raina on his retirement, which went viral on social media.

Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan, who will next be seen playing for Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020, took to Twitter to make his Narendra Modi birthday wishes as well. A similar wish was made by Indian captain Virat Kohli as he shared an emoji of the Indian flag along with his wish for the Prime Minister. Kings XI captain KL Rahul, who will be leading the side for the first time in the competition, also took to Twitter to wish Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday.

Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir took to social media to share an inspirational message while wishing Narendra Modi on his birthday. Gautam Gambhir while making his Narendra Modi birthday wish, wrote that the Prime Minister has shown 1.3 billion Indians that as long as one can touch people’s lives, where they come from doesn’t matter, as he praised Narendra Modi for overcoming all odds. Echoing similar sentiments, Yuvraj Singh, while making his Narendra Modi birthday wishes, praised the leader for his stellar leadership and his untiring efforts in building a self-reliant India.

My heartfelt wishes to our Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji on his birthday. Your untiring efforts, stellar leadership & vision towards a stronger, self-reliant India is truly inspiring. Wishing you the best of health always @narendramodi @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/951LTpVqtW — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) September 17, 2020

The man who showed 1.3 billion Indians that it doesn’t matter where you come from as long as you have the will to do something & touch people’s lives!



Birthday greetings to the one who triumphed against all odds, Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji! pic.twitter.com/Rz3KQ75OeZ — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 17, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar makes Narendra Modi birthday wish in Hindi

Cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar took to social media to wish Narendra Modi in his own unique way on his 70th birthday. The legendary batsman made his Narendra Modi birthday wishes in Hindi as he wrote that he prays to God for a long and safe life for the Prime Minister. Sachin Tendulkar also shared a picture of himself with Narendra Modi on the special occasion.

Image Credits: Suresh Raina Twitter, Gautam Gambhir Twitter