Gautam Gambhir Reveals The Toughest Bowler That He Has Faced In His Career

Gautam Gambhir has come forward and picked former Pakistani spinner Saeed Ajmal as the bowler against whom he has enjoyed most of his battles. Ajmal was one of the finest spinners who bamboozled the best batsmen in the business with his 'Doosra'. Even Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar had a tough time while facing him during that high-octane World Cup 2011 semi-final in Mohali. In fact, Saeed had almost got the prized wicket of Tendulkar twice in that contest.

'One of the toughest off-spinners': Gautam Gambhir

“One battle which I thoroughly enjoyed was against Saeed Ajmal. Because Ajmal was probably one of the toughest off-spinners I have faced, especially under lights as we couldn’t pick his Doosra. And the speed with which he used to bowl at, he was very very lethal,” said Gambhir during his interaction on the Star Sports show ‘Cricket Connected’. “The world knows about that. I absolutely loved it and even now,” the 2011 World Cup winner added.

Saeed Ajmal's cricketing career

Saeed Ajmal has represented Pakistan in 35 Tests and 113 One Day Internationals from 2008 to 2015. He has 178 Test and 184 ODI scalps to his name. The off-spinner was rated the best ODI and T20I bowler in the world and second in Tests at various times between 2011 and 2014 when he was at the peak of his career.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on 9 September 2014 banned Ajmal over his bowling action after an analysis revealed that all his deliveries exceeded the 15 degrees level of tolerance permitted under the regulations.

On 13 November 2017, the veteran spinner announced his retirement from all forms of the game.

