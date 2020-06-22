Mohammad Irfan Rubbishes 'death Rumours' On Social Media, Lanky Pak Pacer Says He's 'fine'

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Irfan recently took to social media and quashed the rumours of his death due to a car accident. The 38-year-old described the media reports of his death as “fake” and “baseless”. There may have been some confusion regarding the Mohammad Irfan death news spread on social media and reports after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the death of a deaf cricketer of the same name due to a stomach infection.

Mohammad Irfan death: Cricketer quells rumours

Mohammad Irfan took to Twitter on Sunday where he suppressed the rumours of his death and said that the news has disturbed his family and friends “beyond words”. He also said that he has been receiving a lot of calls of late due to this “baseless” rumour. Mohammad Irfan confirmed that he is in good health and urged everyone to refrain from this news.

Mohammad Irfan death: Cricketer confirms there was “no accident”

Some social media outlets have been spreading a baseless fake news about my death in a car accident. This has disturbed my family & friends beyond words, and I have been receiving endless calls on this. Please refrain from such things. There was no accident and we are well. — Mohammad Irfan (@M_IrfanOfficial) June 21, 2020

Mohammad Irfan career

The left-arm fast bowler is quite popular for his height. At 7’1” (216 cm), Mohammad Irfan is the tallest-ever cricketer to play in first-class cricket and at the international level both. Having made his debut in 2013, Mohammad Irfan has played four Tests, 60 ODIs and 22 T20Is for Pakistan. Across his 86 international appearances, the pacer has picked 109 wickets.

He last represented his national side in a T20I series against Australia ‘Down Under’ in November 2019. However, Mohammad Irfan was last seen in action when he bowled for Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League 2020 (PSL 2020) season. While he was set to feature in PSL 2020 knockouts in March, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic forced the PCB to suspend the tournament.

In October 2019, Mohammad Irfan claimed of troubling Virat Kohli by saying that the Indian captain “couldn’t read his pace properly” in one of the T20 matches between India and Pakistan. While speaking with Samaa TV, he said that the batsman once thought he bowls around the pace of 130-135 kph. However, Mohammad Irfan stated that he had increased his pace to 145 kph, thus troubling Virat Kohli at the crease.

The pacer then recalled non-striker batsman Yuvraj Singh’s advice to Virat Kohli where the all-rounder told the Indian captain to try to play a cut shot instead of attempting a pull shot. Mohammad Irfan said that in spite of Yuvraj Singh’s advice, he dismissed Virat Kohli in the same over by getting him caught behind.

Image credits: ICC Twitter