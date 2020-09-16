IPL 2020: Gambhir Reveals Why Dhoni Might Not Be Able To Make An Immediate 'impact'

Gautam Gambhir said that Mahendra Singh Dhoni will find it difficult to make an immediate impact in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League that gets underway this Saturday. The 'Captain Cool' will be making his return to competitive cricket for the first time in over 14 months as he prepares himself to lead the Chennai Super Kings. MS Dhoni was last seen in action during Team India's heartbreaking World Cup 2019 semi-final against New Zealand on July 10, 2019, and on August 15, 2020, the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper announced his retirement from international cricket.

'Has not played cricket': Gautam Gambhir

“Firstly, every captain’s role is important for their franchise. But MS Dhoni’s becomes more important because they don’t have Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh, two players from their playing XI who had the experience. I would want to see at what number MS Dhoni bats because the better you bat, the better decisions you can take as a captain. So his form is going to be very important and I will want to see him start at No.3 or No.4 so that he can get his form", said Gambhir while interacting on Star Sports’ show 'Game Plan'. “He has not played cricket at all for the last one year, so to suddenly come to a tournament like the IPL and start scoring runs and make an impact sometimes becomes difficult. So the higher he bats, it would become easier,” the two-time IPL-winning skipper added.

CSK in IPL 2020

The former champions will be without the services of two of their prolific players Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh who have backed out from the tournament due to personal reasons. Nonetheless, the 'Yellow Army' will be hoping to overcome all odds when they take to the field in a few days' time as they eye their fourth IPL crown.

Chennai will face the reigning champions as well as arch-rivals Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener on September 19 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.



Meanwhile, it remains to be seen how will CSK be able to compensate for their number three spot in Raina's absence. The three-time winners will be expecting two of their veteran batsmen Ambati Rayudu and Shane Watson to fill the prolific southpaw's shoes in IPL 2020. '

