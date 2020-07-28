Gautam Gambhir Confident In Rohit Sharma, Reckons He Has Bright Future In Test Cricket

Gautam Gambhir reckons that Rohit Sharma has a bright future in red-ball cricket. The 'Hitman' who has made his comeback to red-ball cricket in the home Test series against South Africa last year had notched up his maiden double century in the longest format (212). He was also adjudged the Man of the Series for having amassed 529 runs in the three-match series. He could not feature in the two-match away Test series against New Zealand as he was ruled out due to a calf injury that he had suffered during a T20I match that had preceded the Test and ODI series.

'Test cricket is a completely different ball game': Gautam Gambhir

“He is a fabulous white-ball cricketer, probably a better record than any one of us including Virender Sehwag. But Test cricket is a completely different ball game. Yes, I could see the brilliance of it but let’s see where his cricket goes because Virender Sehwag has got two triple-hundreds. So, I hope Rohit Sharma can be as successful as Virender Sehwag in Test cricket,” said Gambhir while interacting on the Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected'.

Rohit Sharma in IPL 2020 & Team India's future assignments

Meanwhile, Rohit will next be seen in action as he will be leading the defending champions and four-time winners Mumbai Indians in the 13th edition of the cash-rich event that will be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 8. The complete fixtures will be announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) next week.

Virat Kohli & Co.'s next Test assignment will be against the current top-ranked Test side Australia in their own backyard. The two fierce rivals will be locking horns in a four-match Test series that gets underway on December 3 in Brisbane.

India had beaten Australia when they had toured Down Under in the 2018-19 season 2-1 in the four-match series to win their maiden Test series on Australian soil. It remains to be seen whether the Virat Kohli-led side will succeed in retaining the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy by getting the better of a full-strength Australian side that features the likes of Steve Smith, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, etc.

