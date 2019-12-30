Gautam Gambhir Urges Sourav Ganguly To Dissolve DDCA After Shocking Fight Videos Go Viral

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir has hit out at the Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) once again and urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly to dissolve the state association with immediate effect after videos of authorities throwing punches at each other emerged on social media on Sunday. Gautam Gambhir, who retired from cricket last year in December, went on to term DDCA as 'shameless'. Gambhir is currently a Member of Parliament with the ruling party of the country.

ALSO READ | Gautam Gambhir picks his World XI; MSD excluded, 2 surprise players make it to his list

In the video that is going viral on social media, DDCA joint secretary Rajan Manchanda is seen involved in a brawl with other officials of the governing body. According to reports, the brawl started after the members couldn't agree on a particular agenda, which was passed without unanimity. Gambhir urged Ganguly to impose sanctions or even life bans on those who caused the ugly fight during an important meeting. The former left-handed batsman tagged Ganguly and Jay Shah, who is the BCCI Secretary and son of India's Home Minister Amit Shah.

ALSO READ | Gautam Gambhir defends CAA, says it is neither anti-India nor anti-Muslim

Gautam Gambhir's tweet

DDCA GOES “ALL OUT”...AND DDCA IS ALL OUT FOR A SHAMEFUL DUCK. Look, how handful of crooks are making mockery of an institution. I’d urge @BCCI @SGanguly99 @JayShah to dissolve @delhi_cricket immediately. Surely, sanctions or even a life ban for those involved. pic.twitter.com/yg0Z1kfux9 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) December 29, 2019

ALSO READ | Gautam Gambhir receives death threat, writes to police requesting security for family

Gambhir ready to become DDCA President if given a chance

Gautam Gambhir also expressed anguish at the fact that there is no order in the DDCA, which is without a head after Rajat Sharma's resignation two months ago. Gambhir has been thinking about taking a pro-active role to resurrect DDCA's tarnished image. If given a chance, he would like to lead DDCA from the front and by example and ready to mantle the role of Presidentship through the duly elected process,'' sources close to Gambhir confirmed to Republic TV on Sunday.

ALSO READ | Gautam Gambhir calls KXIP 'Desperate' for going after Sheldon Cottrell in IPL Auction 2020