Gautam Gambhir Urges CSK To Start Looking For Shane Watson's Replacement For IPL 2021

Two-time IPL-winning skipper Gautam Gambhir has urged the former champions Chennai Super Kings to find a replacement for veteran Australian all-rounder Shane Watson straightaway. The explosive opening batsman decided to part ways with the franchise after he bid adieu to all forms of cricket in early November i.e. a couple of days after CSK were eliminated from the Dream11 IPL 2020.

'They need to have a replacement straightaway': Gautam Gambhir

“They need to have a replacement straightaway for Shane Watson because obviously, that is one area. Plus, they didn’t have Suresh Raina last time around. So, Suresh Raina will be available,” said Gambhir while speaking on the Star Sports show ‘Cricket Connected’.

"That's Chepauk where it’s going to start spinning and gripping. That’s how MS plays his cricket over such a long period of time whenever he has captained CSK. So, he might look at an off-spinner because Harbhajan has been released, Shane Watson, and probably another all-rounder or a backup for someone like Dwayne Bravo, because probably age is catching up on him as well", the 2011 World Cup winner added.

How Shane Watson had fared during his three-year association with CSK?

'Watto' had a hot & cold season in 2020 as he managed to amass 299 runs in the 11 matches that he got to feature in at a strike rate of 121.05.

He was roped in by Chennai in the 2018 edition where he scored a match-winning century against southern rivals Hyderabad. This impactful knock helped the Yellow Army in winning their third IPL crown.

In the 2019 edition, the three-time World Cup winner once again played a sheet anchor's role to perfection with a superb knock of 80. However, he was run out in the penultimate over as Chennai had to finish as the runners-up after a thrilling one-run loss at the hands of arch-rivals Mumbai who went on to win their record fourth title.

