Maxwell Reveals His Preferred Team Ahead Of IPL Auctions, Eager To Bat With His 'idol'

Under-fire power-hitter Glenn Maxwell has revealed the IPL franchise that he would want to play for in the upcoming edition ahead of the mini-auction. Maxwell, who was released by the Punjab Kings after a dismal performance in 2020, has set his base price at Rs 2 crores, as he seeks a new contract. The Australian all-rounder has said that it would be 'awesome' to play at the Royal Challengers Bangalore, where he can work with his 'idol' AB de Villiers.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Glenn Maxwell said, "That'll be awesome. AB [is] one of my idols and one of the guys I've always tried to watch the way he goes about [things]. It'll be awesome to work with him, and he's always been really helpful to me along the journey. Whenever I've caught up with him, he's been brilliant. So to be able to work with him first hand will be pretty cool."

READ | IPL 2021: Glenn Maxwell Released By Punjab; Hyderabad Retains Most Of Its Squad

After having submitted its list of released and retained players, Bangalore is the franchise with the most number of the slots available. Having released Moeen Ali and Shivam Dube, Virat Kohli-led RCB could possible gun for Maxwell, considering that they need an overseas all-rounder to strengthen the middle-order. Apart from lacking in death bowling skills, RCB has also been overly dependent on Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers to take the home. Consequently, the franchise has failed to win the title in the past 13 years.

Speaking of his relationship with Virat Kohli, Maxwell said, "I get along with Virat pretty well. It'll be certainly nice to work under Virat and will certainly enjoy batting with him - that's for sure."

READ | Gambhir Predicts Glenn Maxwell's New Team Ahead Of IPL Auctions, Says 'might Be X-factor'

Gambhir predicts Maxwell's destination

The former India opener opined that Virat Kohli-led Bangalore would gun for Maxwell as the Australian would be the 'x-factor' for them. Maxwell was released by Punjab after he failed to impress last year as he managed to score only 108 runs in 13 games at an average of 15.42.

"There will be a couple of teams who will be eager to go into the auctions and buy the players they want. There is Kings XI Punjab, there is RCB, who will be looking to get some players to get their balance right. These sides will be very, very active in the auctions," Gambhir said on Star Sports during the Lunch break on Day 1 of the 2nd Test between India and England.

READ | Kaif Makes A Bold Prediction As India Defeat England, Warns NZ To Be Ready At Lord's

IPL 2021 Auction on Feb 18

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the IPL 2021 Player Auction list fielding a total of 292 cricketers who are all set to go under the hammer on February 18. According to an official release by the body, a total of 1,114 cricketers had initially registered themselves for the auction, however, the pruned list was arrived at after the eight IPL franchises submitted their shortlisted players. A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players, and 3 players from Associate Nations will be up for grabs in the IPL 2021 Player Auction in Chennai, as per BCCI.

READ | Joe Root Gives Clarification On England's Rotation Policy After Mammoth Loss In 2nd Test

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.