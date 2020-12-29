Gavaskar Agrees With Sachin Tendulkar's Stand On Getting Umpire's Call Reviewed In DRS

Former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar has backed Sachin Tendulkar's statement of reviewing the umpire's call in DRS. It so happened that Sachin had urged the governing body of world cricket, the International Cricket Council (ICC), to look into the protocols of the Decision Review System (DRS) thoroughly after the on-field umpire's call denied Team India two important scalps on Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

'The reliance on it has to be 100%: Sachin Tendulkar

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the Master Blaster wrote that the Decision Review System (DRS) has been brought in for a reason by the ICC and if the system is being trusted by everyone, then the reliance on it has to be 100%'.

The Little Master was analysing the day's play on his official Cricket App named '100MB'.

The Decision Review System (DRS) has been brought in for a reason by @ICC & if we are trusting the DRS then the reliance on it has to be 100%.#AUSvIND https://t.co/fOy8mdgKsT pic.twitter.com/SpA11jvEHM — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 28, 2020

'If you are appealing for...': Sunil Gavaskar

While expressing his views on poor DRS calls by the on-field umpire, Gavaskar recalled Steve Smith's dismissal off Jasprit Bumrah during Australia's second innings and went on to say it shows that even when the ball clips the stumps, its speed is so much that it can end up dislodging the bails and if one is appealing for leg-before wicket and if the ball is going to clip the stumps (including that of the spinners), it's speed is such that the bails will come off.

Meanwhile, 'Sunny' also added that if every decision is made against the batsmen then one could witness really short matches.



“I think the Steve Smith dismissal shows that even when the ball clips the stumps, its speed is so much that it can remove the bails. If you are appealing for leg-before wicket and if the ball is going to clip the stumps, the speed is such, even spinner’s, that the bails will come off. If everything is given out, we could have really short matches,” said the 1983 World Cup winner while speaking to ABC Sport.

When the DRS went against India

Two of India's frontline pacers Jasprit Bumrah and, Mohammed Siraj were at the receiving end of the DRS blunders on Day 3 of the ongoing Test match. Earlier in the Australian second innings, premier speedster Bumrah had bowled a yorker to opener Joe Burns which struck him on the front toe and when the on-field umpire made the decision in the favor of the batsman, the visitors decided to get it reviewed instantly and to their surprise, it was turned down as well when the replays showed that the ball was pitching in line, the impact was also good but the wickets were clipping as a result of which it benefitted Burns as the umpire had to stay with his original decision.

A few overs later, Test debutant Siraj had the number four batsman Marnus Labuschagne trapped in front of the wicket but even here, the decision was made in the favor of the batsman and once again the umpire's call came into play after Ajinkya Rahane & Co. got it reviewed.

Both the batsmen would have walked back to the pavilion had the on-field umpire given it out in case the Aussie batsmen had got them reviewed (Umpire's Call). In the end, even though India ended up retaining both their reviews but it was of no use as they did not get those wickets.

