Ponting Backs Steve Smith To Perform In Next Test, Feels Joe Burns Might Be Forced Out

With staging a completely dominant performance session-after-session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, veteran cricketer Ricky Ponting has nothing but criticism for the Australian batting lineup in the ongoing Boxing Day Test. Pointing out the rash shots and disability to keep the scoreboard ticking, Ponting downplayed the assistance of the pitch to the bowlers leaving the Australian batsmen to bear the brunt of the situation. The former Australian captain has also opined the poor form of opener might force out Joe Burns for the third Test instead of Matthew Wade, who has managed to persist at the crease a bit longer, comparatively.

Warner, who has been out of the two Tests so far due to an injury, is expected to return for the third Test. Meanwhile, Joe Burns has been unable to impress with his performance in 4 innings so far. Speaking of his wicket on Monday morning, Ponting said that there are some 'technical issues' that the opener will have to work on.

"Just reading the tea leaves and seeing what I'm seeing it looks like Warner is going to be fit. The amount of work I've seen him do the last couple of days suggest he's on track. If he is fit, the way that Wade is batting compared to the way Burns is batting, unfortunately I think it will have to be Burns that goes out," Cricket Australia quoted Ricky Ponting.

Moreover, the three-time World Cup-winner also backed out-of-form Steve Smith to come good in the next Test. Like Burns, Steve Smith has also been unable to shine in the Border Gavaskar trophy so far, exposing the dependence of the Australian batting on the talisman.

Speaking of Smith's form, Ponting said, "He's not having much go his way at the moment. I think he would have liked to have his time over with his first-inning dismissal here, he would have played that differently. But he's one of the all-time greats of the game – everyone is allowed to have a few bad games here and there. The one thing I do know is that Australia need Steven Smith to stand up, especially against this bowling attack India have."

India dominate on Day 3

The third day of the Boxing Day belonged completely to the Indians as they rattled the Australian top-order cheaply. While Ajinkya Rahane brought up his 12th century on Sunday, the Australians managed to sweep the Indian tail early on Monday. Seeking to wipe out the deficit, Australia began their second innings on a disastrous note as Joe Burns (4) not only got out for a poor score but also wasted a review after pacer Umesh Yadav (1/5) opened him up with the one that swung away very late.

Australia were wobbling at 133 for six at stumps on the third day of the Boxing Day Test at the magnificent Melbourne Cricket Ground. Aiming to exorcise the ghosts of being bowled out for a lowest ever 36 in the series-opener, the visitors had put up 326 on the board for a 131-run lead in reply to Australia's first-innings total of 195 all out. Australia were ahead by only two runs at close of play.

