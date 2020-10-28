'Get Help': Shane Warne Reacts To Marlon Samuels' Distasteful Comment On Him, Ben Stokes

Legendary Australian cricketer Shane Warne has hit back at West Indies all-rounder Marlon Samuels for his distasteful comments over him and England's star cricketer Ben Stokes. Stokes and Wanrne, both, have had a history of rivalry with the Jamaican cricketer. The rivalry resurged again when Samuels posted a series of abusive messages on social media against Stokes and Warne.

Taking to Twitter, Warne remarked that Samuels needed to 'get help' as it is a very 'sad situation'. The former Australian spinner stated that the Jamaican all-rounder has no friends and that his ex-teammates don't like him either. Hitting back at Samuels, Warne said that he is an 'ordinary cricketer' but he does not have to be an 'ordinary person'. Samuels' remarks have been severely criticised across social media including former England skipper Micheal Vaughan, who termed his abusive messages as 'appalling'.

I’ve just been sent what Samuels has posted re @benstokes38 & I. It’s a very sad situation as he obviously needs serious help-but has no friends at all & not even his ex teammates like him. Just because you were an ordinary cricketer-no need to be an ordinary person. Get help son — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) October 28, 2020

Stokes - Samuels rivalry renewed

While the rivalry between the two began back in 2016, it was renewed recently when Ben Stokes remarked that he would not wish the new quarantine rules upon his worst enemy, not even Marlon Samuels. While speaking on the Test Match Special Podcast, Stokes stated that he posted a few Instagram stories while quarantining and some of the England boys were messaging him asking what it was like. The Rajsthan all-rounder responded saying that it wasn’t the most enjoyable thing you ever have to do and he wouldn’t wish it on his worst enemy. Stokes revealed that he also texted the same to his brother and his brother asked him if he wouldn’t even do that to Marlon Samuels.

While Stokes' comment seemed light-hearted, it did not go down well with Marlon Samuels. The Jamaican all-rounder posted two abuse-laden messages on Instagram and even dragged the English all-rounder's wife into the matter. Samuels then went on to slam Warne, who had no part to play in the light of recent events.

Samuels' rivalry with Warne too is publicly known, as the duo nearly got into a fistfight on the field in 2012 during a Big Bash League game. Interestingly, while Stokes play for Rajasthan in the IPL 2020, Warne is the team's mentor and was its first captain when the franchise won the title in the inaugural season of the tournament in 2008.

