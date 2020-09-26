IPL 2020: Warne Showers Praise Upon Sanju Samson, Hopes To See Him Play In National Colors

Impressed by Sanju Samson's performance against Chennai earlier this week, Australian legend Shane Warne expressed that he is surprised by the Rajasthan batsman not playing for India across all formats. Samson's blitzkrieg against MS Dhoni's men powered Chennai to a massive total and eventually a comfortable victory in their first outing of the season. The wicketkeeper-batsman smacked 74 runs off just 32 balls with nine maximums to his name.

Australian spin wizard and former skipper of the Rajasthan squad, Warne added that he hopes to see Samson play for the Men in Blue soon. "What a player he is. I have said for a long time and I think Sanju Samson is probably one of the most exciting players I have seen for a long time. I am surprised he is not playing all forms of cricket for India," Warne said during an Instagram live session.

"He is that good. He is an absolute champion he is got all the shots, quality and class. So hopefully he has a consistent year and helps Rajasthan Royals lift the IPL trophy and I hope to see him in Indian colors in all three forms of cricket," Warne added.

Samson Storm at Sharjah

Prolific Kerala batsman showered sixes at the Sharjah International Stadium on Tuesday as he smacked Chennai bowlers all around the park. The number three batsman breached the 50-run mark in just 19 deliveries at a strike rate of 263.15. Samson continued his power-hitting as he has paired up with skipper Steve Smith taking Rajasthan to 132 in just 11 overs. Sanju Samson smacked 9 sixes before getting dismissed. The Steve Smith-led Rajasthan kicked-off their Dream 11 IPL 2020 campaign with a dominating victory by 16 runs against three-time champions Chennai on Tuesday at the Sharjah International Stadium.

