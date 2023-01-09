'Getting Ready For IPL?': Netizens Troll Jasprit Bumrah After Another Delay In Comeback

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah's return to international cricket has been delayed due to injury concerns. Bumrah was all set to make a comeback to the national side for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka but he has now been ruled out of the squad on fitness grounds. This has triggered a massive debate on social media platforms with netizens trolling the Indian pacer for regularly being absent from national duty.

Netizens react as Bumrah ruled out

Bumrah has become a target for trolls as they think that he often gets injured before Team India games and becomes fit once the IPL is about to start. Netizens are unhappy with Bumrah missing out on so many games for the Men in Blue because he is one of the best bowlers in the world at the moment and could play a crucial role for the side in big tournaments. Earlier, Bumrah missed out on Asia Cup and T20 World Cup 2022 due to an injury.

Bumrah Getting ready for IPL. Watch him play every game in ipl for MI without any injury issue. — Vikalp Maithil (@MaithilVikalp) January 9, 2023

Dont worry. He will be fit for IPL — KRISHNA MOHAN (@krismohan2001) January 9, 2023

I don't understand why indian player gets injured while playing for Indian team where as while playing for IPL teams they will be superb FIT ( HULK mode ON) — Ankit Bhat (@BandyaPandey) January 9, 2023

My idol wants to be 120% fit for IPL 🤑 — postnutclarity (@mehoonraftaar) January 9, 2023

IPL prepone karke dekh lo, fit ho jayega bhai ek dum se. — Bibek Bishal (@BishalBibek) January 9, 2023

Bumrah was out of cricketing action since September 2022 and was also ruled out of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup due to a back injury. He made a comeback to the national side in September for a white-ball series against Australia but a stiff back forced BCCI to pull him out again. Prior to that, Bumrah's last international assignment was in England, where he played the one T20I and two ODIs apart from the one-off Test in Birmingham.

Bumrah is now expected to return for the home Test series against Australia in February-March. He is likely to miss out on the white-ball series against New Zealand later this month. India are scheduled to play a four-match Test series against Australia starting February 9. The series is going to be a crucial contest for the Rohit Sharma-led side as it will determine their chances of qualifying for the ICC World Test Championship final.

India’s updated squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

