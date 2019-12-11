Adam Gilchrist Picks These Players As The Next Test Captain Of Australia

Adam Gilchrist is one of the finest wicket-keeper batsmen to have represented Australia at the highest level. He was a part of the mighty Australian squad that had ruled world cricket for over a decade. Gilchrist was also a key member of Australia's World Cup triumphs in 1999, 2003 and 2007. In fact, he was the vice-captain during the two World Cup wins. The southpaw was also made the stand-in captain when the Aussies had toured India for a four-match Test series in 2004 as they registered a historic 2-1 series win which was their first win on Indian soil after a gap of 35 years. Recently, Gilly has picked one player who he reckons can lead Australia from the front.

READ: Asghar Afghan reappointed as Afghanistan's skipper across all formats

Gilchrist picks the next Aussie captain

During a recent interview with Cricket Australia's website, Adam Gilchrist suggested the names of pacer Pat Cummins and Test superstar, Steve Smith should be the current Test skipper in case Tim Paine pulls out or if the team management feels that the wicket-keeper batsman is the right man to be in the team anymore. Gilchrist then added that Pat Cummins has come out and said he is feeling comfortable to lead the side and reckoned that the selectors should call the top-ranked Test bowler. Meanwhile, the three-time World Cup-winner was unsure whether it would be a good or bad thing for Steve Smith. The legendary wicket-keeper batsman then mentioned that if Smith himself wants to lead the side and if the selectors think that he is the right person to do so then it might be the right move for the Aussies.

READ: Pakistan grab wickets as Test cricket returns after attack

Steve Smith the captain and his recent performances

Steve Smith was removed from captaincy after his involvement in the infamous ball-tampering scandal along with David Warner and Colin Bancroft in March 2018 for which he was also suspended for 12 months. He made a strong comeback to international cricket. The stylish batsman was the leading run-scorer in Ashes 2019 where he had amassed 774 runs and also became the top-ranked batsman in the ICC Test rankings. However, he failed to impress in the recent Test series against Pakistan and was dethroned from the top spot by Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

READ: Aleem Dar set to break Steve Bucknor's record for most Tests as umpire

READ: Heavy security as Pakistan host first cricket Test since 2009 attack