'Gill, Jaiswal...': Ravi Shastri Names India's Top-6 For T20 World Cup; Snubs Kohli, Rohit

Former Indian men's cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri has named India's potential top-6 players for the 2024 T20 World Cup. Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Shastri picked in-form players and youngsters such as Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, and Jitesh Sharma as India's potential top-6 for the upcoming T20 World Cup. All of the above-mentioned cricketers have proven their worth in this year's Indian Premier League.

Shastri wants the Indian selectors to give these players a chance in the first T20I series that comes up after the IPL. Shastri also suggested that veteran stars including the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma should be kept fresh for ODI and Test cricket only. Shastri also backed Hardik Pandya to be the long-term captain of the Indian T20I side, saying that the Gujarat-born all-rounder will ensure players have role clarity.

India's Potential T20I Top 6

Shubman Gill Yashasvi Jaiswal Hardik Pandya (c) Suryakumar Yadav Tilak Varma Jitesh Sharma (wk)

"Absolutely, if they have to think on those lines, they should start blooding them right now. Players like Rohit, Virat Kohli have proven. You know what they are all about. But I would go in that direction so they get the opportunities, they get the exposure. Whilst you keep the Virats and the Rohits fresh for one-day cricket and Test cricket. For what comes up. Because your focus there from that kind of experience should move to Test cricket, for the future World Test Championship. They stay fresh where there is not too much of cricket and there is overkill," Shastri told ESPNcricinfo.

"It's exactly very similar to where Sachin, Sourav, Dravid, and Laxman were. There is a template there before you. India should look to pick players based on form for the 2024 T20 World Cup. These youngsters will break the selectors' door down. The way they are playing with that kind of self-confidence and authority, they will bang that down. First T20 series that comes up, push these guys," he added.

Shastri backs Hardik Pandya to be India's T20I captain

When asked about the role clarity among players who will potentially play under's Hardik Pandya's captaincy in T20I cricket at some stage in the future, Shastri said the Gujarat Titans skipper will ensure the players have role clarity. Shastri also compared Hardik's captaincy for Gujarat Titans to what MS Dhoni does for Chennai Super Kings.

"Hardik will ensure players have role clarity. Just seen the way he has captained Gujarat Titans. You can see there is a player for a number. Chennai and Gujarat, they don't tinker too much.

Image: AP/PTI