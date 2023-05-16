'Don't Get My Kind Of Food In Gujarat'; Shami's Hilarious Reply Leaves Shastri In Splits

The Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans continued their dominant performance in the Indian Premier League 2023 as they defeated Aiden Markram's Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 62. Titans pacer Mohammed Shami broke the backbone of the Sunrisers' batting line and ended the match with a four-wicket haul. After the GT vs SRH IPL 2023 match, Shami got engaged in a hilarious chat with former Team India coach and part of the broadcaster panel Ravi Shastri.

Shami's hilarious reply to Shastri's question

While having a post-match chat with Mohammed Shami, Ravi Shastri asked, "What's the secret behind your IPL 2023 success?". Answering the question Shami gave a hilarious reply and said, “Gujarat mein huu, mera khana nahi milega na", which meant, "I am in Gujarat but I won't get the food I like. However, the right arm pacer later added and ensured that he didn't wish to hurt anyone's sentiments and said, "an inningLekin Gujrati food enjoy kar raha hoon", which means, "However I am enjoying the Gujarati food."

Titans beat Sunrisers in match 62

Coming back to the GT vs SRH IPL 2023 match, Gujarat Titans batting first on a hard Narendra Modi Stadium surface put up a score of 188/9 wherein after an early wicket of Wriddhiman Saha, Titans opener Shubman Gill played a knock of 101 runs off just 58 balls with 13 fours and one six. His partner Sai Sudharsan also helped him in the innings and also played an innings of 47 runs in just 36 balls and also hit six fours and one six. Both the batsmen added 147 runs in just 84 balls for the second wicket and balanced the team innings after the early wicket. The team gained momentum from here and it looked like they will finish at somewhere close to 230-240 but it was SRH pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar who ended the match with figures of 5/30 and broke the hosts' momentum.

Taking the momentum from their bowling Sunrisers Hyderabad came to chase the target but they lost Anmolpreet Singh in the first over as he was dismissed by GT pacer Mohammed Shami. From here the wickets kept on falling like nine pins and at one point the visitors were 59/7. It looked like the innings will close down for a score of under 100 runs but Heinrich Klassen arrived to the occasion and hit 64 runs in 44 balls with four fours and three sixes. He reduced the deficit of the defeat and in the end, the Titans won the match by 34 runs with Shami ending the match with a four-wicket haul.

With the win the Gujarat Titans also became the first team to qualify for the playoffs and SRH after DC became the second team to get eliminated from the tournament.