Glenn Maxwell & Vini Raman welcome baby boy 'Logan', share delightful news on social media

Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman welcomed a baby boy and took to social media to announce the arrival of their newborn. The couple tied the knot last year after they dated for several years. The baby was born on September 11 and four days later, Vini took to Instagram to let people know of the newest entrant to their family.

3 things you need to know

Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman welcomed a baby boy on 11th September

Maxwell has been one of Australia's most explosive batsmen

Australia will open their World Cup encounter against host India

Also Read: India vs Bangladesh Live Score Asia Cup 2023

Glenn Maxwell and wife welcomed a baby boy

Maxwell's wife shared an adorable picture as the baby was seen wrapped under their hands. The Australian cricketer is currently carrying an injury and is unlikely to play the upcoming three-match ODI series. The couple named the newborn, "Logan Maverick Maxwell."

Maxwell wasn't picked up in the recently held T20 series against South Africa as he is still battling ankle soreness and doesn't want to rush things ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup. He has been named in Australia's provisional squad for the tournament and is facing a race against time to make himself available for the cricketing extravaganza.