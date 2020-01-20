The Debate
Shocking: Glenn Maxwell Hits The Ground After Ball Slips Out Of Bowler's Hand

Cricket News

Glenn Maxwell had a horrible experience while batting in the middle during the BBL match between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers at the SCG on Monday

Glenn

Glenn Maxwell had a horrible experience while batting in the middle during the Big Bash League (BBL) match between the Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday.

Glenn Maxwell shell-shocked

This happened in the 10th over of Melbourne Stars' run chase which was bowled by Ben Dwarshuis. On the final delivery, the ball slipped out of the pacer's hands and it floored Maxwell. The ball had hit his bat with great force as the Stars skipper went down and appeared to be stunned for a while.

Meanwhile, the bowler apologized and he along with the Sixers fielders came forward to show concern.  Even Maxwell's batting partner Marcus Stoinis also showed concern as the captain said that he was doing well. Since the ball was well above the waist height the on-field umpire had signaled it as a no-ball.

The video was posted by the Big Bash League on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

Sydney Sixers win by D/L Method

Sydney Sixers beat Melbourne Stars by 21 runs (DLS Method). Skipper Moises Henriques played an enterprising innings of a 31-ball 72 while James Vince remained unbeaten on a 22-ball 41 as the hosts put up 143/4 in their 14 overs after being asked to bat first in a rain-curtailed match.

In reply, Marcus Stonis' 37-ball 62 went in vain as the Stars could only manage 125 for the loss of five wickets in their allotted quota of 14 overs.  Ben Dwarshuis was the pick of the bowlers for the Sixers as he finished with figures of 2/20 from his four overs at an economy rate of 6.67 including a maiden. 

