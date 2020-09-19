Dream11 IPL 2020: Glenn Maxwell Might Feature In Punjab's Tournament Opener Against Delhi

It has been learned that Glenn Maxwell might be selected for Punjab's tournament opener against Delhi that will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on Sunday. Maxwell had featured in the recently concluded limited-overs series against arch-rivals England.

Morgan & Co. won the T20I series 2-1 but it was the five-time world champions who had the last laugh as they showed why they are a formidable side in the 50-overs format. They registered a 2-1 win riding on Glenn Maxwell and Alex Carey's splendid fifth-wicket partnership in the series-deciding 3rd ODI after the Aussies were reduced to 73/5 chasing a stiff target of 303.

Maxwell joins Punjab squad

The Australian power-hitter had landed in the UAE on Thursday from England and as per reports, the 2015 World Cup-winning all-rounder would now be required to complete only a three day quarantine period in the team hotel instead of the normal five, as per regulations, as he arrived into the country from an already bio-secure bubble in England and as he completes his quarantine period on Saturday, the elegant middle-order batsman would be eligible for selection for Punjab's season opener against the Shreyas Iyer-led side on Sunday, September 20.

Glenn Maxwell in IPL 2020

The Australian all-rounder was roped in by the 2014 runners-up for whopping INR 10.75 Crores after an intense bidding war with Delhi in the IPL 2020 Auctions that were held in December last year as a result of which the 2015 World Cup winner became the second most expensive buy at IPL auctions 2020 after his Aussie team-mate Pat Cummins who was roped in by the two-time winners Kolkata or INR 15 Crores.

KXIP in IPL 2020

KL Rahul will be leading KXIP in the IPL 2020 that will be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10. Rahul was roped in by the 2014 runners-up during the IPL 2018 Auctions after he was released by three-time finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore along with Windies power-hitter Chris Gayle and has been instrumental with the bat for the Punjab franchise in the last two editions of the tournament.

The Karnataka cricketer will be succeeding veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin who had led the side in the previous two seasons. The Test specialist was released in last year's auctions and will now be trying his luck in Delhi Capitals. KXIP has not made it to the playoffs since the 2014 edition and had to be satisfied finishing as the wooden-spooners on most of the occasions. They will be hoping to secure a playoff berth this time around as their hunt for a maiden silverware continues.

(Image Courtesy: @lionsdenkxip)