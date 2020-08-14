Glenn Maxwell Returns As Australia Announce Squad For Limited-overs Series Against England

Glenn Maxwell makes a comeback to the Australian squad for the upcoming away limited-overs series against England. The Aussies had announced a preliminary 26-member squad for the upcoming series last month and Maxwell's name was there in the list as well. The all-rounder has not played international cricket since October last year as he had taken an indefinite break from the game to deal with some mental health issues. Even though the 2015 World Cup winner was all set to make a comeback during an away limited-overs series against South Africa earlier this year, he had to withdraw as he had undergone elbow surgery.

Here's the Australian squad for England tour:

Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

All-rounder Marcus Stoinis returns to the Australian team for the first time after World Cup 2019 where the then title-holders were eliminated in the semi-final by the hosts and eventual champions England. Meanwhile, Usman Khawaja has not been included in the current squad.

The southpaw had missed out on a (Cricket Australia) CA contract for the first time in five years. The opening batsman has not been a particular favorite in white-ball cricket for a while now.

Australia tour of England 2020



The five-time world champions were originally scheduled to visit England for a limited-overs series that included three One Day Internationals and three T20Is in July 2020. However, in May 2020, the bilateral limited-overs series was rescheduled to September due to the ongoing global pandemic.

The series gets underway with the T20I series that will be played at the Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton while the three One Day Internationals will be played at the Old Trafford in Manchester. The three-match T20I series will be played on September 4,6, and 8 whereas the ODI series will be played on September 11, 13, and, 16 respectively.

The ODI matches will be a part of the inaugural 2020-22 ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. All the fixtures will be played behind closed doors.

