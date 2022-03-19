Last Updated:

'I feel complete' | Glenn Maxwell Ties The Knot With Indian-origin Girlfriend Vini Raman; Shares Picture

Glenn Maxwell tied the knot with Indian-origin Vini Raman and the couple said, 'I feel complete' with a photo flaunting their rings. See pic:

Joel Kurian
Glenn Maxwell, glenn maxwell wife, vini raman

Image: Instagram/@vini.raman


Glenn Maxwell made his Test debut against India in India and the cricketer enjoys a huge popularity in the country courtesy his swashbuckling performances in the Indian Premier League for a decade. After professional links, the Australian star all-rounder has added an Indian connection to his personal life now. The 33-year-old has tied the knot with Indian-origin Vini Raman.

The buzz surrounding their marriage has been doing the rounds over the past few days, following the leak of their wedding card in Tamil. The newlyweds made the announcement on social media with a heartwarming picture. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VINI (@vini.raman)

Glenn Maxwell ties the knot with Vini Raman

Glenn re-posted a snap from his wife Vini Raman on his Instagram stories, where they flaunted their rings. In the photo, the couple had held each other's hands as they seemed to travel together. The latter captioned the post, "Love is a search for completion and with you I feel complete." She also used the heart, bride and groom emojis to confirm that they had indeed taken the next step of their relationship, on '18.3.2022.'

Glenn Maxwell-Vini Raman relationship timeline

The couple have known each other for over four years now, and had got engaged in February 2020. Glenn had even worn an Indian outfit for the ceremony.  

A post shared by VINI (@vini.raman)

Who is Vini Raman?

Vini Raman is a pharmacist based in Melbourne. She belongs to a Tamil family residing in the Australian city.

Glenn Maxwell on the professional front

Glenn Maxwell represented the Australian side that beat Sri Lanka 5-0 in the T20I series held in Australia earlier this year. He was the third-highest run-getter in the series with 138 runs and also scalped one wicket in the tournament.

He is now all set to represent the Royal Challengers Bangalore side in the IPL. He was one of the players, along with Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj who were retained by the franchise. RCB retained Maxwell for a sum of Rs 11 crore, only behind former captain Virat Kohli, who got 15 crore. 

